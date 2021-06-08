James in action against the Seasiders last season

The 27-year-old has penned a three-year contract with the Seasiders, with the club also holding the option to extend James' deal by a further 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The versatile defender, who is predominantly a left-back but has often played in midfield, will officially join the club on July 1 when his contract at the Keepmoat Stadium expires.