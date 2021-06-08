Live'That's a cracking signing on a free': Blackpool fans impressed by the Seasiders' first summer signing ahead of Championship return
Blackpool have made Doncaster Rovers defender Reece James their first signing of the summer ahead of the club's return to the Championship.
The 27-year-old has penned a three-year contract with the Seasiders, with the club also holding the option to extend James' deal by a further 12 months.
The versatile defender, who is predominantly a left-back but has often played in midfield, will officially join the club on July 1 when his contract at the Keepmoat Stadium expires.
Here's what Pool fans have had to say about James' arrival...
Pool fans react to club’s first summer signing
