Blackpool fans impressed by the Seasiders' first summer signing ahead of Championship return

Blackpool have made Doncaster Rovers defender Reece James their first signing of the summer ahead of the club's return to the Championship.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 9:34 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 9:36 am
James in action against the Seasiders last season

The 27-year-old has penned a three-year contract with the Seasiders, with the club also holding the option to extend James' deal by a further 12 months.

The versatile defender, who is predominantly a left-back but has often played in midfield, will officially join the club on July 1 when his contract at the Keepmoat Stadium expires.

