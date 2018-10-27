Terry McPhillips questions refereeing decisions in Blackpool's defeat to Fleetwood Town

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips questioned a number of refereeing decisions in his side's 3-2 Fylde coast derby defeat to Fleetwood Town.

The Seasiders found themselves 2-0 down after just 11 minutes following early goals from Wes Burns and Ross Wallace.

They reduced the arrears 10 minutes before half time through Jordan Thompson, although Paddy Madden came off the bench to restore Fleetwood's two-goal lead at the start of the second half.

Nathan Delfouneso again pulled it back to just the one-goal difference but Blackpool were unable to find that all-important equaliser, eventually going down to their first ever league defeat to Fleetwood.

The loss, which brings an end to Blackpool's 11-game unbeaten league run, was compounded late on when Armand Gnanduillet was sent off in stoppage time.

“We’re mega disappointed, we’ve lost a big derby game," McPhillips said.

“It was a great atmosphere here but we weren’t really at it for 20 to 25 minutes.

“I thought the referee was poor and I thought there were two obvious fouls before their two first goals.

“The second one, he doesn’t just block him, he grabs him around the waist. So I thought that was embarrassing.

“The referee hasn’t done it on purpose, it’s not the referee’s fault that we didn’t play so well for 25 minutes. I’m not blaming the ref but I don’t think he’s had a good game.

“Then we did better, got a goal back and at 2-1 at half time you’re thinking ‘come on’ and second half I thought we did better without doing enough.

“Credit to them for how they came out of the blocks but there were blatant fouls all over the pitch that the referee didn’t seem to see.

“We’ve just been knocking on the door without doing it well enough and it was a disappointing end to the game with Armand coming off.

“I’ll have to see it because the video I watched doesn’t show it. The ref told me Armand didn’t foul him but whatever happens, Armand gets upset about it and picks him up. It just compounds the day.”