Terry McPhillips provides latest injury update ahead of Blackpool's trip to Coventry

Ollie Turton appears certain to be involved for Blackpool this weekend after spending six weeks on the sidelines with a groin injury.

The defender was due to return for the Seasiders last weekend in Pool's 0-0 draw against Shrewsbury, but Terry McPhillips opted to give him an extra week in training.

That has proved beneficial according to McPhillips, who says Turton "certainly" comes back into contention for Saturday's trip to Coventry City.

“We’re getting better," the Pool boss said, when asked about injuries.

“We could have involved Ollie Turton last Saturday but he hadn’t done a lot of training, but he’s had a full week this week and he’s looked terrific. He certainly comes back into contention.

“Having Tilty (Curtis Tilt) back last week was a plus and we’ll see how Mark Howard comes through training.

“Hopefully Joe Dodoo trains on Monday, so we’re getting better.

“I think I’ll have a bit of a headache and we’ll certainly have a good bench and some players might not even make it into the squad.

“That’s football and we’d rather have that problem.”