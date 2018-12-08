Terry McPhillips is not surprised by Blackpool’s season so far

Terry McPhillips insists he’s not at all surprised at how well his Blackpool players are performing in League One this season.

In the run-up to Christmas, the Seasiders currently sit in eighth place in the table and are just one game away from a potential FA Cup match up with Arsenal.

Blackpool could bolster their play-off hopes with a win against Charlton Athletic this afternoon, the Addicks the side currently occupying that final spot in the top six.

When asked if he’s surprised at how his players have performed this campaign, McPhillips said: “I think I’ve said before, we had a belief in pre-season that we’ve got a good group of lads here who can have a go in every game – and they have. So am I surprised? Not really.

“If anything, we should probably have some more points on the board.”

Pool come into today’s game on the back of two disappointing results, losing 2-0 at Doncaster Rovers before being held to a stalemate by Solihull Moors in the FA Cup.

Despite those results, McPhillips is confident his side aren’t too far away from rediscovering their previous form.

“I thought we had the chances at Doncaster before they went ahead, which was disappointing,” he added.

“At Solihull, I think their goalkeeper has done really well.

“But the games are really tight, aren’t they?

“There’s not a lot in it, so that first goal is massive in most games.

“Hopefully we can go back to scoring that first goal and get back to winning ways on Saturday.

“We could do with a few more getting on the scoresheet, but I’m also really pleased with the clean sheets we’ve kept.

“Ben Heneghan has been knocking on the door to score a goal, he’s got at least four or five assists.

“He’s a real threat in their box and I want to see his goal celebration soon.”

With the January transfer window now just three weeks away, McPhillips will no doubt have plans in place for what players he will want to bring in.

When asked if he has a list of targets in mind, McPhillips said: “Yes, of course, as you always do. Hopefully we can bring two or three in to help us.

“The strikers are doing well, aren’t they? Competition for places up there is immense.

“But we’ve still got a few weeks, haven’t we? So we’ll see what happens and we’ll be reactive to injuries or losing anyone ourselves.”