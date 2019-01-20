Terry McPhillips hopes signing is imminent in bid to boost Blackpool's goal threat

Terry McPhillips will this week look to bolster his attacking options after his Blackpool side again failed to hit the back of the net at the weekend.

The Seasiders are expected to wrap up the loan signing of Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen in the coming days.

The 19-year-old, who has scored 19 goals for Newcastle’s development side this season, should be confirmed as a Blackpool player now he is back in the country after representing Denmark Under-21 in Mexico.

Blackpool were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, the 11th time McPhillips’ men have failed to score in League One this season.

The Seasiders, who have netted just 27 goals in 27 league games, struggled to create chances, though Armand Gnanduillet did squander an opportunity as did fellow forward Chris Long on his full debut.

Manager McPhillips said after Saturday’s stalemate: “I knew there weren’t going to be many goals in it because we’re not bad at defending.

“At half-time on Tuesday against Stoke (in the Shrews’ 3-2 FA Cup win) they were dead and buried, and then they come out and were hard to get past.

“Stoke should have scored more and it should have been done with, but fair play to them for scoring three times in 10 minutes and winning away.

“That’s given them great confidence and they’ve taken that here.

“They were hard to get past first half, which we couldn’t manage.

“I knew we would do better in the second half and we had a right good go at the end.

“I don’t think the referee has been great and the pitch hasn’t helped us – it’s a cow field – but we’re going to have to get used to that because it’s not going to get any better.

“Disappointing all in all but positives are Longy getting 80-odd minutes, which was good, so he will be all the better for that next week.

“But we do need more goals from elsewhere. We can’t just throw it all on Armand and Longy.

“Hopefully we will bring someone else in on Monday but we’re demanding everyone chips in and help us because we need to score to win.”

Asked to expand on what business Blackpool are likely to do during the remainder of this transfer window, McPhillips added: “We’re hoping to do another one on Monday if we can.

“We’ll just see what happens after that but it’s football – it’s never done until it’s done, so we’ll see.”

McPhillips anticipated interest in several of his players ahead of this month’s window but that – so far – hasn’t materialised.

“I’m really surprised it hasn’t happened so far but apparently it hasn’t,” the Pool boss said.

“We’ll just wait and see. There were a few scouts here from the Championship.”