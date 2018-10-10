Terry McPhillips frustrated as Blackpool players fail to take big chance

Terry McPhillips questioned if any of the Blackpool players brought in for last night’s Checkatrade Trophy defeat did enough to warrant a first-team spot.

Ollie Turton was the only survivor from Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Rochdale as McPhillips opted to make 10 changes for the visit of West Bromwich Albion’s U21s.

While a raft of changes hasn’t made a huge difference in previous cup games, it did last night as Pool went down to a 2-1 defeat.

McPhillips was left to reflect on a missed opportunity for some of the club’s fringe players, who didn’t do enough to stake a claim for a starting spot in the league.

The Pool boss said: “Has anyone really done enough to be threatening the team?

“Ollie Turton was the only one playing again and I thought he was good.

“Paudie (O’Connor) I thought did well, the goalkeeper (Christoffer Mafoumbi) did well, it was nice to see Harry (Pritchard) get some minutes.

“But in the end we haven’t done enough. It was a good opportunity for some of the other lads to stake a claim and I’m not sure they’ve done enough.”

The Seasiders can have no complaints about the result, which leaves them with just one point from two group games.

Steve Davies, playing on non-contract terms, scored the equaliser following Finn Azaz’s early opener.

But Alex Bradley struck a late winner for the young Baggies, who could have netted several more.

“It was exciting again,” McPhillips added. “There were lots of crosses and half- chances. Both keepers did well but I thought they were the better side in the quality of chances they got. Christoffer did very well.

“Ours were more crosses. We kept asking a few questions without having wonderful chances. (Mark) Cullen had the best chance.

“Davo scored, Notts (Michael Nottingham) had a few headers and probably should have scored with one of them, but in the end they had the better chances and probably shaded it.

“For us, it’s back to scoring goals, isn’t it? We had so many balls in the box but it’s back to that little bit of quality to set somebody up. It’s just missing, little flicks in the box and things like that.

“Notts, go and score your header! It’s as simple as that. Cully couldn’t quite get it out of his feet and sometimes that’s how it goes.

“We’re not too disappointed because it was good we got some minutes for the lads that needed it. They’ve all had a fair go now.”