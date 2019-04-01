Terry McPhillips explains absence of Jordan Thompson for Blackpool's draw against Plymouth Argyle

Terry McPhillips admits Jordan Thompson was fit and available to play at the weekend despite not being included in Blackpool's squad for the 2-2 draw against Plymouth Argyle.

READ MORE: Happy days at Blackpool for goal hero Curtis Tilt



The midfielder had just returned from international duty with Northern Ireland but McPhillips opted against naming the 21-year-old in his 18-man squad.

The Pool boss decided to stick with the same starting line-up and bench that was named for the 4-1 win at Bradford City in the previous fixture.

It meant there was no room for Donervon Daniels, Ollie Turton or Callum Guy either.

“There was no Jordan, while Donervon and Ollie didn’t make it either," McPhillips said. "We thought we’d give those two a little bit longer. Same for Callum Guy as well.

“It’s a big squad and everyone is fit bar Jimmy Ryan and Max Clayton when it comes to the outfield players.

“It’s a competitive squad and after last week’s result you go with the same squad because it makes sense.

“No one was knocking on my door for that but maybe they will after this result.

“Jordan is 100 per cent unlucky not to be in the squad, that’s not the nice part of the job telling someone they’re not in the 18.

“If it wasn’t Jordan it was someone else. He’s a hell of a player but so is Donervon.

“Callum Guy is just getting back and so is Ollie Turton, so they were easier decisions.

“But we’ve got a (behind closed doors) game on Tuesday which will give some of the lads a chance to showcase themselves.”

One man who did feature off the bench was Nya Kirby, who showed good attacking intent before setting up Curtis Tilt for the defender's dramatic stoppage-time equaliser.

“He’s been training brilliantly to be fair to him, he’s knocking on the door," McPhillips added.

“He’s a little jack in the box, he can turn and produce a bit of magic and he kept it alive.

“I’m pleased for the lads because we haven’t had a lot of luck this season and it sort of went for us towards the end of the game.

“We’re disappointed we haven’t won at home at Bloomfield for the fans.”