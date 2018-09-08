Terry McPhillips delighted with Blackpool's never-say-die attitude in remarkable comeback win

Temporary Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips praised his side's effort, commitment and desire after coming from two goals down to beat Bradford City.

The Seasiders undeservedly found themselves 2-0 down with just six minutes to play courtesy of goals from Eoin Doyle and Jack Payne.

But a thrilling final few minutes saw Pool come from behind to claim their second win of the season, with Jay Spearing scoring twice before Curtis Tilt's dramatic late winner.

“I thought we were brilliant from start to finish," McPhillips said.

“We didn’t manage to put it in the back of the net before they scored and we were made to pay for our mistakes. It’s football, isn’t it? The best team doesn’t always win

“But the response was there for everyone to see.

“I thought we were by far the better team with all the chances we created. Their goalkeeper was very good.

“But we’ve got a never-say-die attitude. Not just that, but we’ve got quality. I’m absolutely delighted the lads took it to another level.

“At 2-0, no one got their head down. We just carried on. They chucked themselves up front and Tilty went up there and was a real handful.

“We just competed for everything and in the end we wore Bradford down.”

In an entertaining encounter, referee Simon Hooper awarded three penalties - the first going to Bradford after former Seasider Kelvin Mellor was brought down in the box by Tilt.

But Pool were given two themselves, Spearing dispatching the first before scoring the second on the rebound after his initial attempt was saved.

McPhillips added: “I’ve not seen their penalty back yet so I don’t know, we’ll see. But I certainly thought our penalties were penalties.

“That’s the game, you never know what is going to happen. Going 2-0 down was a blow but we took it and we recovered and went on to win the fight.

“Jay was superb. It doesn’t matter (that his second was saved), it still ended up in the back of the net.

“He will take the responsibility and he drives the team on. To be fair to all 14 who played, they drove themselves on. The effort, the commitment and the desire, as well as the quality, was there to be seen.

“It’s a much-needed three points and the lads knew that and we got them.”