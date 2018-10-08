Terry McPhillips bored by Blackpool's draws

Terry McPhillips says Blackpool’s unwanted record of draws is “not good enough” and has left him bored by the club’s 13-game unbeaten run.

The Seasiders are League One’s draw specialists, having picked up a single point in an extraordinary seven of their opening 11 games.

That tally was added to on Saturday, when they surrendered the lead twice to draw 2-2 with Rochdale, with the second equaliser coming just three minutes from time.

It caused a frustrated McPhillips to admit his team must do better to start converting these draws into wins, of which Blackpool have just three so far this season.

“We have to address the fact we’re drawing too many games,” the Pool boss said.

“That’s a winnable game, even if we’re not playing well, and we haven’t won. We have to do better, it’s as simple as that.

“The unbeaten run now is probably getting a bit boring because we’ve drawn so many.

“It feels like a defeat and we’re mega-disappointed – all the players and the staff are. We’ve got to win the next game.

“I’ve said it before, we’re drawing too many in the league.

“It’s really disappointing against Rochdale because we should have won but at the end of the day we didn’t do enough.

“We’ll crack on again and try to correct that.

“But these are the games you need to be winning if you’re trying to get into the play-offs and do something this season.”

Despite losing only once all season, Pool’s collection of draws has seen them slip the lower half of the league table.

Their 2-1 defeat by leaders Portsmouth on the second weekend of the season remains Pool’s only reverse so far, but when alerted to the fact his side had slipped to 13th McPhillips responded: “I know, it’s poor. I’m disappointed.

“Let’s make no bones about it – we’ve drawn too many games, that’s a fact.

“We haven’t won enough in the league. Yes, in the (Carabao) cup we’ve been brilliant but we haven’t done enough in the league. We’ll have to do better.

“The answer is to do better in the final third and create more chances, which we didn’t quite do against Rochdale.

“We need to defend at the other end, which we’ve been pretty good at, but we paid for a couple of mistakes and Rochdale scored the goals.

“We should have won, it’s as simple as that. We should have done enough to score the third but we didn’t and that’s that.

“We paid for our mistakes. Ben’s (Heneghan) man has scored two. Ben is as honest as the day is long. He trains ever so hard but the man he was marking has scored two.

“But that’s football. We should have been better than that and should have scored the third. We drew but it feels like a loss.”