Terminally ill Blackpool football fan makes emotional return to Bloomfield Road

A terminally ill Blackpool football fan has ticked one thing off his bucket list when he made an emotional return to Bloomfield Road.

Russell Law, 64, has been a Blackpool FC supporter for more than 50 years but he stopped going to games during the fans’ boycott of Owen Oyston.

When Russell was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year, he feared he would not get the chance to see the Seasiders play again at their home stadium.

But when the Oyston family were removed from the club earlier this year, staff at the care home where Russell lives heard of his wish to see his team play again and contacted the club.

The staff at Glenthorn Rest Home on Reads Avenue, Blackpool spoke to people at Blackpool FC who offered Russell free tickets to a match.

Accompanied by care home assistant manager Tracey Cathie, Russell was in the crowd for Blackpool’s League Cup match against Macclesfield earlier this month.

Russell said: “It came as a big surprise to get the tickets.

“I attended my first Blackpool match as a young child on New Year’s Day 1964 and they had me for life.

“It was good to be back as you don’t get the same atmosphere watching it on the television.”

Tracey added: “I emailed Steve Edwards, the club secretary, and he kindly gave Russell two tickets for the Macclesfield match.”

When the pair went down to Bloomfield Road on August 13 they were specially seated pitchside to see all the action up close.

Unfortunately the Seasiders lost the game on penalties 4-2 and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

However Russell has his sights set on going back to Bloomfield Road , but this time he hopes to see them in winning form .