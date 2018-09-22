TEAM NEWS: Blackpool make two changes for Luton clash

Terry McPhillips has made two changes to his Blackpool side for today's clash against Luton Town at Bloomfield Road.

Donervon Daniels serves the first of his three-game suspension after being shown a straight red during the 1-0 win at Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

He is replaced by Ben Heneghan in the centre of defence, while John O'Sullivan comes in for Harry Pritchard who picked up a back injury at Home Park last Saturday.

Joe Bunney and Chris Taylor are still not fit enough to be included, while Jimmy Ryan misses out once again as he prepares for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Myles Boney is named on the bench to comply with the EFL's new home-grown rule after Fin Sinclair-Smith headed out on loan to Marine.

Mark Cullen, who bagged his third goal of the season in last weekend's win at Plymouth, prepares to make his 100th appearance for the Seasiders.

The forward, who joined Blackpool from Luton, will be looking for a repeat of the last time he faced his former club at Bloomfield Road - where he bagged a hat-trick in the 3-2 play-off semi-final win in 2017.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Howard, Turton, Heneghan, Tilt, Bola, Spearing, Thompson, O'Sullivan, Delfouneso, Feeney, Cullen

Subs: Boney, O'Connor, Nottingham, McLaughlin, Guy, Dodoo, Gnanduillet

Luton: Shea, Potts, Bradley, Pearson, Stacey, Lee, Shinnie, Rea, Mpanzu, Grant, Collins

Subs: Isted, Justin, Cornick, Senior, Jarvis, Read, Sheehan

Referee: Seb Stockbridge