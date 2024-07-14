Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Talks will take place over the next few weeks concerning the future of Blackpool wing-back Dominic Thompson.

The 23-year-old, who came through the Arsenal academy, joined the Seasiders from Brentford back in 2022, and has made 42 appearances in Tangerine since then.

After falling down the pecking order, he was sent out on loan to Forest Green Rovers in the second half of last season, where he featured 19 times as the Gloucestershire club suffered relegation from League Two.

Thompson faces further competition for a place in the Blackpool XI this season following the permanent return of Hayden Coulson after his successful loan spell on the Fylde Coast, and the signing of Zac Ashworth.

Discussing the wing-back’s future, Seasiders boss Neil Critchley explained: “He got injured at the end of the season with Forest Green and had surgery over the summer.

“He’s continuing to do his rehabilitation and is continuing to work extremely hard. If he carries on with the schedule that he’s got with no set backs then he should be back for the start of the season.

“I’m sure we’ll have a conversation about his future in the next few weeks.”