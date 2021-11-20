Swansea City boss Russell Martin provides measured assessment of his side's draw with Blackpool

Keshi Anderson netted his third goal in his last five games four minutes from time to earn Neil Critchley’s side a deserved draw.

The Swans, who had won their last four home games prior to this afternoon’s encounter, looked to be heading for another win courtesy of Joe Piroe’s stunning first-half strike.

But the visitors struck at the death to level and even had a chance to win it in dramatic fashion in stoppage time, with Anderson having a similar effort headed off the line.

“We would have been relieved if we had got there, I think,” Martin told Swansea's official website.

“We were really disappointed with the second half.

“In the first half I thought we were really good against a very aggressive press. They were really well organised and you could see why they have such good away form.

Swans boss Russell Martin

“I thought we would weather the storm for that 10 or 15 minutes and come out with a bit more energy, but we did not do enough in that period to have any control.

“We played some great stuff through the press and gave the ball up way too easy, we tried to force things and got a bit anxious I think.

“The best thing about the first goal was the patience we showed, we had a lot of passes before the goal.

“We gave Joel the time and space to do what he did, but it felt a little flat after that.

“We should have had two penalties which would have changed the game, but I don’t want to blame the referee for drawing the game. We conceded a really poor goal, and that’s not on him, that’s on us.

“It was really frustrating second half, it feels like we have lost even though we haven’t.

“But we have to be better, the game swung completely the other way in the second half and that should not happen.

“They had far too much ball and we did not have enough energy and intensity, and as a coaching group I think we have to take responsibility for that and maybe we worked the guys too hard this last couple of weeks.

“It was the last chance we had to put some work into them and we might have gone too far as we lacked energy today.

“But we have a point, we are unbeaten in a long time at home and we have a chance to put things right on Wednesday.”