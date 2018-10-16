Surprise as Blackpool's Curtis Tilt misses cut for North West Football Awards

Blackpool's Curtis Tilt has surprisingly failed to make the cut for a four-man shortlist in the North West Football Awards' League One player of the year category.

READ MORE: Blackpool's Jordan Thompson set for Northern Ireland U21s qualifier showdown at Windsor Park

Tilt has missed out on the final four-man shortlist

Tilt had been included on an initial six-man shortlist at the annual regional awards ceremony following his superb debut season with the Seasiders.

But, following a public vote, the centre back has failed to reach the final four.

Fleetwood Town defender Ash Eastham has also missed out, with Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers), Dan Gardner (Oldham), Ian Henderson (Rochdale) and Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) making up the final list.

Gardner played 49 times for Oldham, scoring once, helping his side finish 16th in League One, while Rochdale striker Ian Henderson scored 20 times in 50 games in all competitions as his side narrowly escaped relegation.

Dack and Byrne, meanwhile, played leading roles for their sides Blackburn and Wigan respectively as they were both promoted back to the Championship.

Tilt misses out despite enjoying a fine debut season with the Seasiders.

Last season was his first experience of the Football League but the Walsall-born Tilt impressed and ended up winning three gongs at the club’s end-of-season awards night, including The Gazette’s player of the season.

Tilt put in a string of man of the match displays and was a virtual ever-present for Pool, missing only two League One games through suspension and finishing the campaign with 45 appearances to his name.

Eastham, meanwhile, starred in the centre of defence for Fleetwood last season and ended up picking up their Player of the Season award.

An ever present at the back for the Cod Army, Eastham made 52 appearances last year.

Fleetwood’s Hunter is included in the Rising Star of the Year category, while AFC Fylde's Zaine Francis-Angol is up for the National League player of the year.

Jenna Carroll, from AFC Fylde Ladies, is nominated for the Women's player of the year while her teammate Sophie Charlton is also in the running for the Woman's rising star of the year category.