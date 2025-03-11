'Superb' and 'a man in form' - Blackpool ratings V Cambridge United as two score 8/10

It proved to be a disastrous start to the game for the Seasiders, with former loanee Dom Ballard immediately coming back to haunt them.

A mistake from Hayden Coulson saw the 19-year-old given space in the box, allowing him to chip the ball over Harry Tyrer. The situation could’ve been dealt with by Matthew Pennington on the line, but the defender made a mess of the clearance, completely missing the ball with his first swipe.

It didn’t take too long for Steve Bruce’s side to respond, with Ashley Fletcher bagging the equaliser, after a powerful run into the box from Odel Offiah.

Following the restart, Sonny Carey built on his brace on Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Barnsley, beating U’s keeper Nathan Bishop with an attempt from distance.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool took on Cambridge United at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Harry Tyrer- 7 Harry Tyrer needed more protection from his defence for Dom Ballard's goal, with mistakes coming before and after the ball had left the striker's boot. Heading into the latter stages, the Everton loanee was on hand to make a good to deny Josh Stokes. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Odel Offiah- 8 Odel Offiah made a superb powerful run into the box for Ashley Fletcher's goal, and was solid down the right side once again. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Matthew Pennington- 6 Matthew Pennington could've easily averted Cambridge's opening goal, with the defender failing to make contact with the ball as he attempted to clear Dom Ballard's weak chipped shot. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

5 . Olly Casey- 7 On the whole, it was another solid evening for Olly Casey at the heart of the Blackpool defence. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales