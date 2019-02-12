Sunderland v Blackpool: Team news from League One encounter at the Stadium of Light

Antony Evans and Matty Virtue both make their first starts for Blackpool as Terry McPhillips makes two changes to his side for tonight's trip to Sunderland.

Donervon Daniels misses out with a knock suffered in training, while Chris Long also drops to the bench despite scoring in Saturday's 2-0 win against Walsall.

Both Evans and Virtue, deadline day signings for the Seasiders, impressed off the bench at the weekend.

The changes see Ollie Turton revert to right back.

Jay Spearing and Callum Guy remain sidelined with injuries.

Tonight's game is Blackpool's game in hand, with the Seasiders knowing a win will cut the gap to the play-offs to just a single point.

But there is also plenty at stake for Sunderland, who can move up to third with a victory.

The Black Cats haven't been beaten at home in the league this season and are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions.

TEAMS

Sunderland: McLaughlin, Honeyman, Gooch, O'Nien, Watmore, Baldwin, James, McGeady, Leadbitter, Dunne, Grigg

Subs: Ruiter, Maguire, McGeouch, Wyke, Flanagan, Morgan, Sterling

Blackpool: Howard, Turton, Heneghan, Tilt, Bola, Virtue, Pritchard, Evans, Thompson, Delfouneso, Gnanduillet

Subs: Mafoumbi, Shaw, Kirby, Feeney, Dodoo, Long, Sorensen

Referee: Carl Boyeson