Sunderland send farewell message to Blackpool's latest addition

Sunderland have sent a farewell message to Elliot Embleton following his move to Blackpool.

The midfielder initially joined the Black Cats from Middlesbrough as a youngster, and after progressing through the ranks, he was handed his senior debut back in 2017.

In total, he made 92 appearances for the North East club, scoring 11 times and providing 10 assists.

One of his strikes came in the 2022 League One play-off final, as Sunderland overcame Wycombe Wanderers with a 2-0 victory at Wembley.

During his time at the Stadium of Light, the 25-year-old was loaned out to Grimsby Town, Blackpool and Derby County, but his move back to Bloomfield Road is a permanent deal, with the clubs agreeing an undisclosed fee.

Following the conclusion of Embleton’s 19-year association with the Black Cats, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman told the club website: “Elliot has been an incredible player for our club.

“I’m sure that when he first walked through the Academy of Light’s doors aged six, he couldn’t have envisaged scoring such a historic goal as the one he did at Wembley Stadium in the 2022 Play-Off Final.

“His efforts, and the efforts of those who supported him throughout his Sunderland journey, made that dream a reality.

“Elliot’s attitude, desire to improve, and focus on football means he also departs as a superb role model for our next generation of academy players.

“The last 18 months have been tough for him and at this stage of his career when he needs to play regularly, this is a fantastic opportunity for him at a club he knows well. Elliot will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light and we wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

Meanwhile, Embleton was also on hand to share a message to the Black Cats faithful after his two-year deal, including an option for an additional 12 months, with Blackpool was confirmed.

“Sunderland has been my life since I joined at the age of six,” he said.

“Growing up I used to go to games at the Stadium of Light with my family and dream that one day I would be fortunate enough to play a first-team game.

“Words will never be able to describe that feeling when it happened, but not just that, to score in the Play-Off Final at Wembley is something I will never forget.

“I am proud to have played a small part in Sunderland’s history, but now is the right time to move on. I will forever be a Sunderland fan, and I look forward to coming to games as a supporter soon.

“To the many people behind the scenes who helped me along the way and to the fans, thank you.”