Blackpool are reportedly close to completing the signing of Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton.

The 25-year-old knows Bloomfield Road well, having previously been on loan with the Seasiders back in 2021, during which time he scored two goals and provided four assists in 21 outings to help Neil Critchley’s side to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

According to Roker Report, Embleton has already undergone a medical ahead of a potential permanent return to the Fylde Coast, with a two-year deal expected to be signed.

As a youngster, he spent time with Middlesbrough before joining Sunderland.

It was with the Black Cats he progressed through various youth ranks, and has made 92 senior appearances for the club, scoring 11 times and providing 10 assists.

As well as being loaned to Blackpool, he has also spent time with both Grimsby Town and Derby, with his spell with the latter being disrupted by injury.

Embleton will be hoping a potential move back to Bloomfield Road will kick-start his career after a frustrating few years, which has mainly been spent on the sidelines.

Discussing the transfer links with the midfielder last week, Seasiders boss Neil Critchley said: “He was very good for us. He came in January on Deadline Day and had a fantastic period for us.

“He then went on to have a successful season for Sunderland after that, but obviously the last 18 months have been stop-start because of injury.

“He’s someone we’re aware of, and someone we remember fondly because of his time here, but he’s obviously Sunderland’s player and he’s been getting some minutes for them in pre-season.

“We’re looking to strengthen in certain areas, and midfield would be one of them, but I wouldn’t want to discuss specific names too much.”