Sunderland boss Lee Johnson praises young players after Carabao Cup win at Blackpool

Aidan O'Brien's hat-trick goal in stoppage-time sealed a second-round tie which had looked destined for penalties when Blackpool's Josh Bowler equalised moments earlier.

And Johnson said the win was no less important for being in a cup competition.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson got one over on Blackpool counterpart Lee Critchley after those two crucial Seasiders wins in last season's promotion race

The Black Cats boss said: "Every win is important, it really is. We're trying to win the trust of the supporters all the time.

"It buys you the odd bad performance because they see that the lads are putting it all in there, and they see that we are trusting youth.

"We did make a lot of mistakes today but we recovered through good attitudes.

"That is what youth brings you - sometimes they can be a little bit green but the enthusiasm is there for everyone to see.

"I thought it was a tough game. Both sides played their game and tried to impose the way they want to play on the other.

"It was a really good game. To be honest I thought there was a lot of talent on show from both teams."

Johnson was delighted to see his team come back from behind against a Blackpool side who twice beat Sunderland 1-0 in April en route to promotion.

He added: "It was a challenge for us, having been beaten by them twice last year and with them being the team that ultimately secured that play-off win.

"I'd been told been told after the Wigan game (a 2-1 victory on the opening day) that it had been a long time since we'd bounced back from a deficit to win, so that's a good habit to get into, to continue to drive forward and keep playing our way. There were a lot of positives."