Sunderland accept £400,000 offer from Hull City, Wigan Athletic win the race to sign Portsmouth winger, Reading join hunt for for Northampton goalkeeper - League One and Two rumours
Today's round-up features headlines and rumours from Sunderland, Wigan Athletic, Peterborough Utd, Bristol Rovers and Reading.
Here is all the latest...
Sunderlandhave accepted a 400,000 offer from Hull City for captain George Honeyman. He has just one-year remaining on his contract. (Various)
other
Wigan Athletic have won the race to sign Portsmouthwinger Jamal Lowe after the player travelled north for his medical ahead of a 2.5m switch. (Portsmouth News)
other
Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore insists he is close to recruitingseveral new additions in the wake of John Marquis departure to Portsmouth. (Doncaster Free Press)
other
Peterborough United will buy back their London Road stadium from the city council in October. (Various)
other
View more