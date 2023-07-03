Summer signing Albie Morgan bidding for the second promotion of his career with Blackpool

The Seasiders' first signing of the summer doesn't see any reason why Neil Critchley's side can't bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt.

The 23-year-old had a taste of the second tier with former club Charlton Athletic during the 2019-20 campaign, making 21 appearances as the Addicks were relegated.

They missed out on the League One play-offs by virtue of goal difference the following season – when the Tangerines were promoted at Wembley – and spent the subsequent couple of terms hovering around mid-table.

Lincoln City's Harry Boyes vies for possession with Charlton Athletic's Albie Morgan The EFL Sky Bet League One - Charlton Athletic v Lincoln City - Saturday 7th January 2023 - The Valley - London

Morgan, who played more than 100 times during his time at The Valley, has tired of not being able to challenge for honours, and is hoping he finds more fortune at Bloomfield Road.

He told the Blackpool Gazette: "I can't remember exactly how many appearances I made, but I had a little taste of it [the Championship], which was obviously nice. Being there and playing against these big teams, with that standard of football, is something you want to be involved in every week, but the job in hand is to get there.

"As a collective there should only be one aim and that is getting back to the Championship. With what I've seen from the squad already it definitely has the potential to achieve something good, which is ultimately promotion.

"If we have a good pre-season, everyone stays fit, and we stay sharp and ready, then with the core of the group we already have our main aim should be to finish as high up the table as possible."

The Lewisham-born middle man's debut season as a professional in 2018-19 resulted in success as Charlton beat Sunderland 2-1 at the national stadium to climb out of League One.

Morgan played eight times during his maiden campaign, replacing Mark Marshall on his bow as a teenager in victory over Shrewsbury Town.

He went on to feature in both play-off semi-final blockbusters against Doncaster Rovers, which Lee Bowyer's men eventually won on penalties having drawn 4-4 on aggregate.

Now he wants more of the same with Blackpool. "It's going to be a long season, everyone knows that League One is relentless, there are so many games and competitions, so it's important that the squad is ready and whoever is needed is ready to give it everything so we can win as many games as we can.

"The last couple of seasons weren't the greatest in terms of league position. It wasn't where we would've wanted to finish when I was at Charlton.

