Sullay Kaikai delighted to bag first Blackpool goal in Gillingham draw

Sullay Kaikai spoke of his delight after getting off the mark for Blackpool with his first goal for the club in Tuesday night's 2-2 draw against Gillingham.

The forward has been in impressive form for the Seasiders so far this season but up until last night, that first goal had eluded him.

But the 23-year-old former Crystal Palace man took his goal with aplomb, calmly slotting beyond the Gillingham goalkeeper after being played through on goal by Callum Guy.

It got the Seasiders back in the game at a point in the match when they were two goals down, but went on to secure a point thanks to Armand Gnanduillet's towering header.

“I’m delighted to get my first goal for the club," Kaikai said.

“I didn’t really think about it, it was just instinctive. It was a great ball from Callum, a great spot to see me.

“It was a weird one because at the time it was hard to celebrate because we were two goals down and we just wanted to get back into it.

“We just kept going to try and get those goals to go and win the game but unfortunately we couldn’t do that.

“But we’ve come away from Gillingham unbeaten, so we’ve just got to keep going and we will take it into the next game.

“We have a good team spirit and it’s a good group, so we will fight for each other.

“If we’re going to go far in this league then these type of points are invaluable.

“After the start we had I think we will take the point and we will go again on Saturday and try and get the three points.”