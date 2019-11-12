Sullay Kaikai: Blackpool's killer instinct is back

Sullay Kaikai believes Blackpool have rediscovered their killer touch in front of goal.

READ MORE: FA Cup second round draw

The Seasiders ran in an impressive nine goals in their three games last week to beat Peterborough United, Wolves Under-21s and Morecambe.

That came on the back of a poor run in front of goal, which saw Simon Grayson’s men find the net only seven times in eight games.

But Kaikai, who scored Blackpool’s fourth goal in Saturday’s 4-1 FA Cup win over the Shrimps, spoke of his delight now the Seasiders are firing on all cylinders.

“It was missing for us a little bit but we seem to have found that spark again, which is good,” he said.

“It’s come at a good time, with everyone being fit and hungry. Hopefully we can just keep winning now. We go into every game wanting to win as it gives us more momentum to push on.

“You work on things in training and it comes off on the pitch. We need to keep doing that and find new ways when it will get more difficult against different opposition.

“We have to find ways to break teams down and create chances. At the moment we’re taking them, which is good.”

Pool cruised into the second round against League Two’s bottom side but didn’t have it all their own way, with the Shrimps hitting the woodwork twice.

Pool did the damage in the first half, when goals from Nathan Delfouneso, Armand Gnanduillet and Matty Virtue gave them a comfortable three-goal lead.

Morecambe, whose new boss Derek Adams watched on from the stands, did pull one back in first-half stoppage-time and briefly threatened an unlikely comeback.

But Kaikai put the game to bed with his well-taken strike six minutes from time, his fifth of the season.

The 24-year-old probably ought to have scored earlier, wasting two gilt-edged chances.

Kaikai said: “I was a bit disappointed with a few of the chances I missed but it was good to get on the scoresheet at the end.

“I rushed my other chances a little bit but I took my time with the one I managed to score. I saw the keeper coming and managed to dink it over him.

“It was a bit congested in the first half and we had to find our feet a little bit, but in the second half there was a bit more space and I gradually got into the game more.

“In the first half we were ruthless with our chances, which is a good sign. Second half we kept a good shape and saw out the victory.

“It’s always good for the strikers to get among the goals. You want to play well and we managed to do that to cruise into the next round.”