All the gossip from the Championship with the opening of the summer transfer window just around the corner

Striker previously linked with Blackpool in talks with Swansea City, West Ham eye Blackburn Rovers frontman, Nottingham Forest clear the decks - Championship transfer gossip

The Championship rumour mill is in full flow ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, with Blackpool looking to bolster their squad ahead of their return to the second tier.

By Matt Scrafton
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 11:19 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 11:20 am

Here's a round-up of the latest Championship transfer talk.

1. Swans set to land teenager

Swansea City are in talks to sign Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph. Blackpool, Preston, Rangers, Newcastle and Sheffield United have all been linked with him. (Wales Online) Photo: Press Association

Buy photo

2. Blackburn striker is in demand

Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong is wanted by West Ham United this summer, with Norwich City also interested. (Daily Telegraph) Photo: Press Association

Buy photo

3. Teesside reunion for Cardiff winger?

Junior Hoilett who has been released by Cardiff, could link-up up with his former manager Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough. (Football League World) Photo: Camersport

Buy photo

4. Forest have a clear-out

Sammy Ameobi is among a dozen players leaving Nottingham Forest this summer as Chris Hughton plans for next season. (Various) Photo: Press Association

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3