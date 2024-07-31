Elias Sorensen (Photographer Chris Vaughan/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

Former Blackpool loanee Elias Sørensen has been linked with a move to Portsmouth.

The striker has scored 43 goals in 83 appearances for Esbjerg fB since joining the club from Newcastle United in 2021, and helped them to promotion from the Danish third tier last season.

During his time at St James’ Park, the 24-year-old failed to make a senior appearance for the club, and was sent out on loan several times.

Alongside stints with Carlisle United and Almere City, he had a brief spell with the Seasiders.

After initially making the move to Bloomfield Road in January 2019 under Terry McPhillips, he was recalled a couple of months later after only managing one appearance in Tangerine.

Sørensen could now be set to make a return to England, with League One champions Portsmouth reportedly looking for his signature ahead of their return to the Championship.

Reports in Denmark suggest John Mousinho’s side could pay between €300k to €400k for the services of the HB Køge youth product.

