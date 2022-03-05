Stoke City v Blackpool: Live updates from the bet365 Stadium
Blackpool make the trip to Stoke City today looking to claim back-to-back league wins.
Stoke City v Blackpool - live updates
- LIVE: Stoke 0-0 Blackpool
- Seasiders searching for first away win since October
- Jordan Gabriel sidelined with hamstring injury
Opposition view
“We need to start winning games again,” Michael O’Neill said.
“Blackpool have had an excellent season. They will have come into the league with the intention to survive as a promoted team and they’ve exceeded that to be honest.
“They’re a very hard-working side with a good manager. They’re well organised, so it will be a test.
“But we have to be ready to deal with that, we have to impose ourselves on the game. I think they will try and disrupt the game I think.
“They play a 4-4-2 and they’ve been pretty consistent with that this season. Individually their players have a lot to prove because for a lot of them it’s their first time in the Championship and they’re enjoying the experience, so we have to be ready for that.”
How will the Seasiders line up?
With Jordan Gabriel now on the sidelines, you’d imagine Dujon Sterling will shift back over into his natural position at right-back.
James Husband is now back in training, but will today come too soon for him? If that’s the case, Reece James should slot in there.
Kevin Stewart and Kenny Dougall might continue after their impressive displays against Reading last week, although Callum Connolly will be looking to reclaim his starting spot.
Josh Bowler and CJ Hamilton should line up on either wing, although Charlie Kirk and Owen Dale will both be pushing for a starting berth.
Up front, the major decision for Neil Critchley comes with whether to stick with Jerry Yates or start Shayne Lavery after the Northern Irishman’s goal against Reading.
Yates has been the preferred partner for Gary Madine in recent weeks, but he’s not found the back of the net in his last 11 games.
Here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up at the bet365 Stadium.
Neil Critchley’s pre-match quotes
“I watched Stoke in the FA Cup against Crystal Palace in midweek and they were arguably the better side and could have easily won the game.
“They decided to change quite a lot of players, so for them to go to Crystal Palace without five or six players that have been starting on a regular basis recently and still be the better team shows you the strength of the squad they’ve got.
“Some of their players were cup-tied as well but you looked at their bench and it was still really strong.
“They’ve got a good manager, good players, it’s a great test for us and a great challenge.
“I love going to these places, Stoke away. We will take a big following there and it should be a great day.
“We’re going there on a level playing field. We’re right next to each other in the table, so I can’t wait.”
Team news
Jordan Gabriel will be missing for the “foreseeable” future after injuring his hamstring in last week’s win against Reading.
There is better news elsewhere though, as James Husband has trained all week. The left-back has been out since injuring his hamstring in the FA Cup defeat to Hartlepool United in January.
Chris Maxwell (quad), Richard Keogh (calf) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) are all making good progress in their recoveries.
It’s hoped they will be able to return for the Seasiders for their hectic run of eight games in the month of April.
Elsewhere, Luke Garbutt (knee), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles) and Sonny Carey (foot) also remain sidelined.
There is good news regarding Carey though, as he will no longer require surgery on his metatarsal.
The 21-year-old was due to be operated on in January after suffering the setback in the Boxing Day game against Huddersfield Town. But that procedure had to be cancelled when Carey tested positive for Covid.
The midfielder’s foot has since healed naturally since then and surgery will no longer be required.
Match preview
Neil Critchley will be looking to make it an anniversary to remember today after celebrating two years in the job during the week.
Blackpool’s head coach has enjoyed unrivalled success during the past 24 months, winning promotion in his first full season in charge and leading the Seasiders to a safe mid-table spot on their return to the Championship.
There are still 12 league games to go though and with only nine points separating Critchley’s men and the play-offs, a late run for the top six can’t be ruled out.
Fresh from last weekend’s 4-1 rout of Reading, the Seasiders take on a Stoke side that sit one point and one position below them in the league table.
Michael O’Neill’s side have dropped away from the promotion spaces in recent weeks following a run of five games without a win.
The Potters, who were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace in their midweek FA Cup fifth round tie, have also lost their last two league games.
Today’s referee is Tony Harrington, who took charge of Blackpool’s last away win, the 1-0 victory against Sheffield United in October. He also officiated Blackpool’s play-off final win against Lincoln City last May.
