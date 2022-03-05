Stoke City v Blackpool: Live updates from the bet365 Stadium

Neil Critchley will be looking to make it an anniversary to remember today after celebrating two years in the job during the week.

Blackpool’s head coach has enjoyed unrivalled success during the past 24 months, winning promotion in his first full season in charge and leading the Seasiders to a safe mid-table spot on their return to the Championship.

There are still 12 league games to go though and with only nine points separating Critchley’s men and the play-offs, a late run for the top six can’t be ruled out.

Fresh from last weekend’s 4-1 rout of Reading, the Seasiders take on a Stoke side that sit one point and one position below them in the league table.

Michael O’Neill’s side have dropped away from the promotion spaces in recent weeks following a run of five games without a win.

The Potters, who were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace in their midweek FA Cup fifth round tie, have also lost their last two league games.