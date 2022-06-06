Here are all the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Blackpool have been hit hard by Neil Critchley’s shock departure last week.

The 43-year-old had joined the Seasiders from Liverpool in 2020 and immediately impressed as the club returned to the Championship for the first time since the 2014/15 season.

Critchley continued to transform the squad and led them to a 16th place finish in the second tier - a brilliant first attempt given their expected relegation battle.

Blackpool could have gone onto improve even further in the upcoming season but their former boss’ switch to Aston Villa is a huge blow for the club.

It comes as even more of a surprise that he has opted to swap his managerial role to become Gerrard’s number two.

The Lancashire outfit’s search for a new manager is well underway as their preparations for the new season are put on hold.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Fulham express interest in relegated midfielder Fulham are reportedly considering a move for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles this summer. The 22-year-old is also a target for Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest. (Football League World)

2. Stoke City coach considered for Seasiders job Stoke City assistant manager Dean Holden is reportedly being consideredby Blackpool to become their new boss. Neil Critchley unexpectedly left the club last week to join Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa. (StokeonTrentLive)

3. Newly promoted side eye Clarets keeper Nottingham Forest are keen on signing Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope this summer. The 30-year-old is valued at £40 million by the Clarets. (Lancashire Telegraph)

4. Terriers target double defender swoop Huddersfield Town are reportedly targeting Cheltenham Town's Will Boyle - who is very close to a move - and Halifax Town's Jesse Debrah. The Terriers are eager to bolster their defence after the departures of Naby Sarr and Levi Colwill. (Alan Nixon)