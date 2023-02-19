Stoke City boss Alex Neil rues missed opportunities in the Potters' defeat to Blackpool

Ian Poveda’s early strike gave Mick McCarthy’s side their first league win since October, despite the Potters having 70 percent of the possession and 25 shots.

Neil states Stoke were made to pay for their missed opportunities, with Chris Maxwell producing a number of outstanding saves for the Seasiders.

He said: “I thought it was a really disappointing result.

Alex Neil (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“We had ample opportunities to win the game, to certainly get a goal, it would have changed the dynamic of the match.

“We started poorly. Their two wide players caused us issues in the first five minutes.

“When they got the goal I thought we were much more aggressive, much better in our general play and we had opportunities to get goals but we ultimately didn’t take them.

“They were very fearful once they took the lead of losing it.

“I thought we had more than enough in the game in terms of territory, crosses into the box and opportunities in and about the box to be more clinical and make a difference in the game.

“Ultimately, the game is about scoring goals and we didn’t manage to score a goal.

“I thought their goal was fortunate, in the fact there’s a deflection, the ball can go anywhere and it ends up in the back of our net.”

Maxwell produced six key saves to deny the Potters, and drew praise from the Stoke boss – who he once played under at Preston North End.

“When that (save) happens we’re disappointed because it’s a great opportunity for us,” Neil added.

“I think it actually takes a deflection so the fact he’s saved it makes it even better.”

Blackpool will be looking to build on their victory over Stoke on Tuesday night, when they make the trip to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers.