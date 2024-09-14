Steve Bruce's immediate reaction to dramatic win in first game in charge of Blackpool
James Husband scored late in stoppage time to give the Seasiders a 2-1 victory over Exeter City at Bloomfield Road, shortly after Edward Francis had claimed an equaliser for the visitors.
Bruce’s side had led for the majority of the game through CJ Hamilton’s first half goal, but took their foot off the gas following the break after their bright start to proceedings.
“I’m delighted, but we should’ve been out of sight, we had chances to make it two and three,” stated the new Blackpool boss in his press conference after the full time whistle.
“In the first half I thought the performances were excellent - we tried to implement something a little bit different, and we couldn’t fault the player’s effort and endeavour. We just needed to be a bit more clinical but it was a good day, it always is when you score a late winner. It was a brave header from the captain, which I was delighted to see.
“All week we’ve been working on a platform, all coaches have different ideas. It’s probably been a different remit, but they’ve tried.
“It’s difficult to implement change in a week, but I couldn’t be more happy with the first half performance.
“We got a little bit disjointed in the second half, and gave the ball away a little bit too cheaply for my liking but overall I thought the lads were terrific.
“The dressing room thoroughly deserved to enjoy the victory because they were the better team throughout.
“The goal we conceded was frustrating but sometimes you’ve got to applaud it and say ‘what a goal.’
“We were sloppy and gave a cheap free kick away, and the kid’s thumped one in - he’ll never score a better goal than that from that angle.”
