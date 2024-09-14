Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce has shared his determination to give the Blackpool faithful a team they can get behind - starting this weekend.

The 63-year-old was announced as the Seasiders’ new head coach last week, and takes charge of his first game on Saturday afternoon, with Exeter City visiting the Fylde Coast.

Bruce admits he’s excited to see Bloomfield Road full of fans, after getting a preview of the ground in his first few days back in football.

“It’s always nice to win your first one - it helps that’s for sure, so let’s hope we play well enough to get it,” he said.

“The whole week has been about building up to Saturday - that’s the best day. You prepare the team and get ready for the challenge. “I was at Bloomfield Road the other day, and I was there for the Crewe game, so I know it already. I’m looking forward to seeing it when it’s got a few people in it.

“I hope I can give them a team the fans can really enjoy watching, and they can associate with to give them real pride in the jersey.

“They’re a fiercely loyal bunch of supporters so I’m sure they’ll get right behind us.”

Bruce states there’s no fresh injury concerns for this weekend’s game, with a number of players keen to impress ahead of his first game in the dugout.

“I think everybody is okay,” he added.

“We’ve got one or two long-term injuries, but everyone else is alright. We’ve got a squad of 21 or 22 training today - and I can only pick 11.

“I’ve said I’m not really interested in what’s happened previously, the slate is wiped clean.

“We’ve had to stop training a couple of times and put the brakes on because they’re flying into each other. There was a bit of keenness for sure, I’d be doing exactly the same thing.

“The lads have been terrific. There’s a lot to digest, it doesn’t just happen in a week because it’s fair to say there’ll be a different system in place and a different formation maybe, so it’s all to play for.

“Every coach wants to stamp their own personality, but the one thing I’m conscious of, is you can’t just change things overnight.

“We’ve got a squad that’s big enough to be one of the big fish and that’s capable of competing with anybody.”