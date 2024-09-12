Steve Bruce provides hint on Blackpool's long-term plan - and the role he has to play

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce is hopeful there can be a long-term progression at Bloomfield Road - and is determined to play his part.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 63-year-old penned a two-year deal with the Seasiders last week, with the former Newcastle United and West Brom coach making his return to football after nearly two years out of the game.

Bruce’s long-term assistant Steve Agnew has joined him on the Fylde Coast, while there are also roles for ex-Blackpool players Stephen Dobbie and Richard Keogh in his backroom staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since hanging up their boots, the pair have both experienced interim spells in charge of the Seasiders, with the new boss now excited to work with them.

“The progression of the club is important,” Bruce said.

“We’ve brought Dobbs (Stephen Dobbie) from the U18s to the first-team because he’s a big player here. (Richard) Keogh did very well (as interim head coach), I like what he did here.

“Hopefully they can learn. Who knows how long it’ll be, I won’t go on forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two or three years down the line there might be a project in place, and it’ll then be up to the owner to make a decision. For there to be progression we have to have a certain amount of success along the way.

“They’re itching to go, they’re full of life and full of enthusiasm. They’re young and desperate to do well.

“They’ve been big players for Blackpool and I’m sure they’ll bring something to my management skills, and hopefully they’ll learn a bit so the progression of the club is in safe hands.”