Steve Bruce pinpoints what makes Blackpool duo different to others in League One following victories over Exeter City and Charlton Athletic

By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2024, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Blackpool’s strikers have made a bright start to life under Steve Bruce. 

The Seasiders have produced two impressive attacking displays under the new head coach, claiming 2-1 wins over both Exeter City and Charlton Athletic at the Valley. 

While they might have been unable to add their names to the scoresheet during that time, the strike partnership of Dom Ballard and Kyle Joseph has proven to be a huge asset. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latter of the two thought he had claimed his third of the campaign with a header against the Addicks; only for it to go down as a Gassan Ahadme own goal. 

Discussing the Seasiders’ attacking pair, Bruce said: “They’re a handful because they’re a bit different to most centre forwards because they’re a dying breed who want to run in behind.

“Defenders find it difficult, and they certainly did today. They’re non-stop, they’re all action. Yes, they’ve got to improve, and they can improve. 

“We’ve got the two of them together, and then we’ve got the big fella (Ashley Fletcher) back on Tuesday, so that can only help us too.”

Related topics:Charlton AthleticBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.