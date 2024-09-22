Steve Bruce pinpoints what makes Blackpool duo different to others in League One following victories over Exeter City and Charlton Athletic
The Seasiders have produced two impressive attacking displays under the new head coach, claiming 2-1 wins over both Exeter City and Charlton Athletic at the Valley.
While they might have been unable to add their names to the scoresheet during that time, the strike partnership of Dom Ballard and Kyle Joseph has proven to be a huge asset.
The latter of the two thought he had claimed his third of the campaign with a header against the Addicks; only for it to go down as a Gassan Ahadme own goal.
Discussing the Seasiders’ attacking pair, Bruce said: “They’re a handful because they’re a bit different to most centre forwards because they’re a dying breed who want to run in behind.
“Defenders find it difficult, and they certainly did today. They’re non-stop, they’re all action. Yes, they’ve got to improve, and they can improve.
“We’ve got the two of them together, and then we’ve got the big fella (Ashley Fletcher) back on Tuesday, so that can only help us too.”
