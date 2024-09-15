Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Bruce states he’s embracing the feeling of having “nobody to fear” with Blackpool.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 63-year-old took charge of his first Seasiders game on Saturday afternoon, as his side scored a later winner to claim a 2-1 victory over Exeter City.

Bruce immediately put his own stamp on how the team approached the game, and moved away from the club’s previous style of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the match, the experienced coach admitted he’s enjoying the different challenge in front of him compared to his time in the Premier League.

“We went to 4-4-1-1 and played with two out and out wide players, which I’ve always tried to implement,” he said.

“We’ve been working for five days, but three players have been away. Two of the lads who started, we didn’t see until Friday.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done, but let’s hope we can have that rub of the green that you always need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s all sorts of coaches, and it’s about finding your own identity. When I was in the big league with teams like Hull, Sunderland and Newcastle - it was about survival. It then becomes very difficult because you lose more than you win. It’s difficult to absorb and keep yourself enthusiastic.

“Coming to a club like this, we’ve got nobody to fear. We’ve got a squad capable of competing against anyone. Let’s have a little bit where we are up and at them with two wide players.”