Blackpool experienced a couple of injury scares in their 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic at the Valley.

Fresh from his recent return from a spell on the sidelines, Albie Morgan found the back of the net against his old side to double the Seasiders’ lead after Gassan Ahadme beat his own keeper ahead of the half hour mark.

Despite a stoppage time goal from Luke Berry adding late pressure onto Steve Bruce’s side, they were still able to hold on for the three points.

In the early stages of the second half, Jordan Gabriel was forced off through injury and needed ice on the sidelines, after hurting himself while making a key block.

“He’s got a twisted ankle so we’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Bruce said.

“We’ll have to see if he’s rolled it sufficiently to miss the game on Tuesday (against Huddersfield Town).”

Odel Offiah also briefly exited the action heading into the latter stages, but was able to carry on after receiving some treatment.

“We thought he had taken his shoulder out, but obviously he hadn’t,” he added.

“Typical of him, he wanted to be back on the pitch. I thought I wouldn’t see him for six minutes, but I was delighted when he ran back down the tunnel.”