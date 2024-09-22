Steve Bruce explains injury problems for Blackpool pair ahead of Huddersfield Town game
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fresh from his recent return from a spell on the sidelines, Albie Morgan found the back of the net against his old side to double the Seasiders’ lead after Gassan Ahadme beat his own keeper ahead of the half hour mark.
Despite a stoppage time goal from Luke Berry adding late pressure onto Steve Bruce’s side, they were still able to hold on for the three points.
In the early stages of the second half, Jordan Gabriel was forced off through injury and needed ice on the sidelines, after hurting himself while making a key block.
“He’s got a twisted ankle so we’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Bruce said.
“We’ll have to see if he’s rolled it sufficiently to miss the game on Tuesday (against Huddersfield Town).”
Odel Offiah also briefly exited the action heading into the latter stages, but was able to carry on after receiving some treatment.
“We thought he had taken his shoulder out, but obviously he hadn’t,” he added.
“Typical of him, he wanted to be back on the pitch. I thought I wouldn’t see him for six minutes, but I was delighted when he ran back down the tunnel.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.