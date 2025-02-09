Blackpool left it late to take a point from the Pirelli Stadium.

Steve Bruce knows Blackpool deserved a point at Burton Albion but criticised his side’s lack of attacking urgency during the first-half of Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

Blackpool snatched a late point for the second weekend running, with Albie Morgan on hand this time round to head home at the Pirelli Stadium. Rumarn Burrell’s first-half chip looked to be the decisive goal as four minutes of added-time went up but the Seasiders were deserving of their equaliser.

Bruce’s side dominated possession throughout but were often left wanting when it came to the final ball, with CJ Hamilton the regular threat. But after ringing the changes, Blackpool were rewarded when substitute Hayden Coulson’s brilliant in-swinging cross was met by Morgan.

“We deserved a point, but I have to say I think we didn't do well enough in the first-half in particular,” Bruce told Blackpool’s in-house media team of his side’s performance.

“We didn't move the ball quickly enough, we didn't get it into the front quickly enough and it became a difficult afternoon for us especially when they scored.”

That early goal allowed a rejuvenated Burton to absorb pressure, conceding possession to a Blackpool side who struggled to break through. On-loan Stoke City man Niall Ennis was mostly on the fringes in his first start while Robert Apter, so often the difference-maker, was kept at arm’s length.

Bruce went attacking with his substitutions, first bringing on Sammy Silvera for left-back James Husband before introducing Lee Evans, Jake Beesley and Coulson. That triple change proved to be decisive, with the latter producing the kind of final ball that had been lacking all game.

Blackpool were a constant threat down that left side and while Morgan scored and Coulson grabbed the assist, Bruce was particularly happy to see January arrival Silvera involved in the build up.

“Sammy made a goal again, Niall could have quite easily found the net, I think it was cleared off the line late on,” the Blackpool boss said. “I can’t fault their resilience, effort and endeavour but they needed a reminder in the first half what the basics are and how we've gone on this run.”

The point keeps Blackpool in 13th, with a gap of seven places and eight points to Charlton in the final play-off place. The Seasiders are now eight unbeaten in the league and while six of those have been draws, Bruce hopes three straight home games can see those stalemates turn into wins.

“It’s a big week coming up,” he added. “We’ve got three at home, we've got to see what we can do at home. We've been knocking on the door, let's hope we can get a couple of victories out of the next two or three.”