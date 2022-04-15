Steve Bruce admits it's 'debateable' if his West Brom deserved to beat Blackpool

The Seasiders looked to be on their way to a second successive 1-1 draw thanks to Marvin Ekpiteta’s equaliser, coming after Andy Carroll had given the Baggies a first-half lead.

But Karlan Grant steered home in the second minute of three added on to keep West Brom’s faint play-off hopes alive and condemn Pool to a cruel late defeat.

“It’s nice to win,” Bruce said.

"Whether we deserved it or not is debatable. It was still a fairly frustrating afternoon.

"We showed a little bit of resilience in terms of finding a result. We’ve scored really late on and it’s won us the game today.

"We had one real bit of quality in the first-half for the first goal and then we’ve had a couple of chances to take it to 2-0.

Baggies boss Steve Bruce

"Unfortunately, we’ve conceded another goal from a set-piece which is disappointing and we must do better.

"But overall, I think we’re taking little steps but there’s still a lot of work to do.

"I was especially pleased for Adam Reach. He’s been out of the side for a long time and when I first came here I played him in midfield, but out wide is certainly his best position. We’ve asked him to play wing-back today and he’s produced that one bit of quality for Andy’s goal.

"It was good to see Dara O’Shea back too. Let’s not forget he’s had a serious injury.

"It’ll be a big test for us now heading to Forest on Monday. They’ve had a great run and it’ll be a really tough game.