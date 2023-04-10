Stephen Dobbie's verdict on Blackpool's defeat to Luton Town in his first game in charge
Stephen Dobbie praised the response of his Blackpool players after they delivered a much improved display in his first game in the dugout.
The club’s interim boss had just one day of training with the players after taking over from Mick McCarthy, who left the club on Saturday morning.
Despite going a goal up against promotion-chasing Luton Town, the Seasiders were pegged back with the last kick of the first-half at Kenilworth Road before conceding a further two goals in the second-half.
Despite the end result, Dobbie was pleased with what he saw from his players following a whirlwind 48 hours.
“I think the response from the players was fantastic,” he said.
"They showed a lot of fight and desire in the first-half. We tried to get the three midfield players on the ball and I think we caused them some problems.
“It probably would have been a different game had we held on until half-time. We only had Sunday to prepare, we watched a couple of Luton’s games late on Saturday night and we tried to prepare Sunday morning on the field, doing different things like video analysis and running through it on the pitch.
“It’s been a quick turnaround but the effort, especially in the first-half, the boys created some great chances going forwards and it was very positive.
“I just felt with the way they played they kick the ball to their two big strikers and fight for it, I felt we could get joy with the three players in midfield so that when we turned the ball over quickly we could hurt them with the runners Morgan (Rogers) and CJ (Hamilton).
“The midfielders found the passes so if we had gone in at 1-0, it would have been fantastic but obviously it wasn’t to be.”
While the performance was promising, some familiar errors crept into Blackpool’s game during the second-half as Luton took control of the game.
“We’ll obviously look back at them but there’s no blame,” Dobbie added.
“Yes we’re disappointed as we said to them in there, but we’ve got five cup finals so it’s like a goldfish, it’s already forgotten about for me. They’ve got to keep their heads up.
“The fans have seen what we tried to do and the planning is already starting for Wigan.”