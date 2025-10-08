Alongside Steve Banks, the 42-year-old is set to oversee training at Squires Gate this week ahead of this weekend’s game away to Stockport County following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

Both figures know the Seasiders well, having represented the club as players and worked there as coaches for a number of years.

Dobbie had four loan spells on the Fylde Coast before returning behind-the-scenes – with his various roles seeing him work with the development squad as well as being part of the first-team backroom staff for the past 13 months.

He also had a previous taste of taking charge on an interim basis back in 2023 following the sacking of Mick McCarthy, and oversaw six games in total.

The retired striker’s last outing as caretaker head coach was a 1-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road – which was Blackpool’s final game in the Championship.

Here’s a look at who started for the Seasiders that day in a 4-2-3-1 formation:

1 . Dan Grimshaw Dan Grimshaw departed Blackpool for Plymouth Argyle last August after impressing in League One, but struggled on his return to the Championship, losing his spot as the Pilgrims' starting goalkeeper. The 27-year-old has since joined Norwich City.

2 . Callum Connolly Callum Connolly made 108 appearances for Blackpool between 2021 and 2024, before joining Stockport County last the conclusion of his contract last summer.

3 . Curtis Nelson Curtis Nelson departed the Seasiders following their relegation to League One, with the 32-year-old joining Derby County - whom he is still with.

4 . Jordan Thorniley Jordan Thorniley also departed the Seasiders following the club's relegation, and went on to join Oxford United - where he has faced further injury problems. The defender is currently with Northampton Town on a season-long loan.

5 . Andy Lyons Andy Lyons remains with Blackpool, but has found his opportunities limited this season after returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an ACL injury.