Stephen Dobbie: The former Blackpool striker who is Europe's most prolific goalscorer

He might be 35, but former Blackpool striker Stephen Dobbie currently boasts a scoring record better than the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Eden Hazard.

Dobbie is in prolific form north of the border this season

The striker has scored 21 goals in 13 games for Queen of the South so far this season, a record that includes an impressive three hat-tricks.

Data compiled by BBC Sport shows that his strike record - of 1.62 goals a game - is better than any other forward across the top tiers of European football.

That means his record is better than Kylian Mbappe (1.25 goal per game), Robert Lewandowski (1.14 goal per game), Messi (1 goal per game), Eden Hazard (0.88 goal per game) and Ronaldo (0.43 goal per game).

Dobbie, who has only failed to score in three games, is on his way to surpassing his previous best tally of 27 goals in a season, which he reached last year.

The striker started the season in great form, scoring seven goals in Queen of the South's opening three League Cup group games.

Dobbie spent four separate loan spells with Blackpool between 2010 and 2014, scoring 13 times in 50 appearances.