Stephen Dobbie issues injury update after Blackpool's win at Birmingham City
Blackpool make the trip to England’s second city searching for three points to keep their slim survival hopes alive.
To find out if they can do it, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Birmingham City v Blackpool - live updates
Injury update
FULL TIME!!
90+1 - Close!
CJ Hamilton almost puts the game to bed only to be denied by a strong save.
90 - Stoppage time
Five minutes to hold on.
84 - And another
Ian Poveda, who's been on 20 minutes, is now forced to come off. Looks like another knock.
Brad Holmes replaces him.
83 - Another change
Jordan Thorniley is forced to hobble off with a knock. James Husband the man to replace him.
76 - Second change
Callum Connolly replaces Josh Bowler.
74 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!! (0-1)
It's an absolute gift, but who cares?!
Morgan Rogers capitalises on an absolute calamity at the back to put the ball on a plate for Poveda, who taps home into the back of an empty net.
Well, well...
71 - Saved
Tahith Chong fires in a low free-kick but it’s straight at Dan Grimshaw, who saves comfortably.
67 - Chance!
Morgan Rogers megs a defender before pulling the ball back to Ian Poveda, whose shot is blocked.