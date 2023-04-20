News you can trust since 1873
Stephen Dobbie issues injury update after Blackpool's win at Birmingham City

Blackpool make the trip to England’s second city searching for three points to keep their slim survival hopes alive.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 18:03 BST

To find out if they can do it, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

Blackpool's relegation to League One could be confirmed at St Andrew'sBlackpool's relegation to League One could be confirmed at St Andrew's
Blackpool's relegation to League One could be confirmed at St Andrew's

Birmingham City v Blackpool - live updates

17:48 BST

Injury update

16:58 BST

FULL TIME!!

16:52 BST

90+1 - Close!

CJ Hamilton almost puts the game to bed only to be denied by a strong save.

16:50 BST

90 - Stoppage time

Five minutes to hold on.

16:45 BST

84 - And another

Ian Poveda, who's been on 20 minutes, is now forced to come off. Looks like another knock.

Brad Holmes replaces him.

16:43 BST

83 - Another change

Jordan Thorniley is forced to hobble off with a knock. James Husband the man to replace him.

16:36 BST

76 - Second change

Callum Connolly replaces Josh Bowler.

16:34 BST

74 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!! (0-1)

It's an absolute gift, but who cares?!

Morgan Rogers capitalises on an absolute calamity at the back to put the ball on a plate for Poveda, who taps home into the back of an empty net.

Well, well...

16:30 BST

71 - Saved

Tahith Chong fires in a low free-kick but it’s straight at Dan Grimshaw, who saves comfortably.

16:27 BST

67 - Chance!

Morgan Rogers megs a defender before pulling the ball back to Ian Poveda, whose shot is blocked.

