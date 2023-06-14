Stephen Dobbie hoping Blackpool's youngsters get their chance to shine in League One

The Seasiders' Development Squad coach, who had a six-match spell as interim manager of the first team last term, says the club's future generation deserve the chance to prove themselves in League One.

The 40-year-old Scotsman used his stint in the hot seat to blood some of his Under 23 Central League Cup winners, with the likes of Alex Lankshear, Rob Apter and Brad Holmes all getting their chance to shine on the big stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Lankshear, 20, came off the bench to replace Jordan Thorniley in the Tangerines' final fixture in the Championship, stepping in to help his team-mates see out victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Blackpool's interim head coach Stephen Dobbie at the end of the match The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Luton Town v Blackpool - Monday 10th April 2023 - Kenilworth Road - Luton

Midfielder Apter, also 20, who has had spells on loan at Chester and Scunthorpe United, also earned his second tier bow against the Canaries, replacing Sonny Carey with 20 minutes to go.

And striker Holmes, who made five appearances in the third tier under returning head coach Neil Critchley during 2020/21, featured in games versus West Brom, Birmingham City and Millwall last season.

With the decision back in Critchley's hands, and the hopes that his players' efforts will bear the fruits of their labour, Dobbie said: “I think going down to League One is where there are going to be opportunities for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Maybe if we had stayed in the Championship that wouldn’t have happened as much, but the likes of Brad, Rob and Alex, they’ve given themselves the best opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We now go to League One and the manager can see they’ve got the ability."

Dobbie continued: “It would never be a token gesture for me. As you’ve seen I’ve worked with the development squad all year and I’ve had a structure and we’ve done really well, winning the Central League Cup.

“That was fantastic because on the days you’ve got players out on loan and you’re working with four or five, they’re the hard days you have to get through but those are the days where they learn.

Advertisement Hide Ad