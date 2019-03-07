'Stay patient and wait your turn': Blackpool boss issues message to Nya Kirby and Elias Sorensen

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips has issued a simple message to Nya Kirby and Elias Sorensen: stay patient and wait your turn.

Kirby, on loan from Crystal Palace, has been left out of the squad for Pool's last two games, having only started one match since joining in January.

Sorensen, meanwhile, has only seen 32 minutes of action on his one appearance off the bench since arriving at Bloomfield Road on loan from Newcastle United.

Neither were named in Pool's 18-man squad for the 2-1 win at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.

When asked if Kirby and Sorensen will be in the squad for Saturday's game against Southend United, McPhillips said: “The news is there is no news.

“In the end Michael Nottingham never got changed at Accrington either, neither did Christoffer Mafoumbi.

“That’s hopefully, touch wood, what we’ve got again this weekend if some other players get over their knocks.

“We’ve got plenty to pick from and we just ask for the lads on the bench and those who aren’t in the squad to stay patient, wait your turn and stick with us.”