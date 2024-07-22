Status of Blackpool key man ahead of friendlies against West Brom and Sunderland

Dan Grimshaw in pre-season training (Credit: Blackpool FC) | Blackpool FC

Blackpool goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw is yet to feature in the Seasiders’ pre-season games so far this summer.

The 26-year-old has missed the outings against both AFC Fylde at Mill Farm and Cadiz CF in Andalusia due to a knee problem.

With the ex-Manchester City youngster currently on the sidelines, Richard O’Donnell and Mackenzie Chapman have both featured between the sticks for Neil Critchley’s side in the opening two first-team friendlies.

While Grimshaw’s injury is not believed to be serious, he is also set to miss the upcoming behind-closed-doors game against West Brom on Tuesday afternoon, as well as Saturday’s meeting with Sunderland at Bloomfield Road.

Despite not being able to feature in any of the games, the keeper was still part of Blackpool’s pre-season trip to Southern Spain, as the club stepped up its preparations for the 2024/25 campaign.

Grimshaw, who has been with the Seasiders since 2021, proved to be a key man for Critchley’s side throughout the last 12 months.

In 45 League One outings, he managed 18 clean sheets - making a number of key saves along the way.