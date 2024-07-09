Blackpool have launched their new away kit (Credit: Blackpool FC/News Images). | Craig Thomas/News Images

Blackpool fans have been sharing their initial thoughts on the Seasiders’ new away kit.

Neil Critchley’s side will be in a predominantly blue strip for a number of their travels throughout the upcoming campaign.

The kit, which is once again designed and manufactured by Puma, takes visual graphic inspiration from rides at Pleasure Beach Resort, after the renowned Blackpool business was announced as a new principal sponsor last week.

Both Tangerine and light blue loops run across the navy shirt, while the Pleasure Beach logo features just under the club crest and the kit manufacturer logo - which will also be the case for the third kit.

Blackpool have launched their new away kit (Credit: Blackpool FC/News Images). | Craig Thomas/News Images

Some fans have been left underwhelmed by the release, and have taken to social media to give their verdict:

Paul Barrow: “I have over 60 Blackpool shirts and can definitely say this is the worst ever. What’s wrong with a nice white shirt with a Tangerine trim.”

Peter Donely: “Have Puma nicked the design from the Stagecoach seat design team?”

Andi Musson: “Oh dear, it’s awful.”

Vicky Culshaw: “What colour blind fool thought that was a good look. Is it April 1?”

Blackpool have launched their new away kit (Credit: Blackpool FC/News Images). | Craig Thomas/News Images

Meanwhile, some supporters were slightly more positive about the design:

@TVTangerine: “I don’t mind this at all, better than a boring design. This is something different, it’s supporting Blackpool tourism. Yes from me.”

@Tangerinelisa: “I actually like this. Yes, it’s a bit busy in design but it looks decent.”

@DanielFranks85: “Belter that.”

@SeasidersTango: “Like it.”