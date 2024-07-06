Special shout-out made to Blackpool, Everton and Middlesbrough figures on new League Two kit
The Bantams released their new goalkeeper kit on Friday, with the black strip featuring a nod to the past.
Across the front of the shirt, there is a graffiti effect which includes the names of a number of former shot stoppers who have played at Valley Parade.
The shout-out to O’Donnell can be seen just under the collar, with the 35-year-old having been with the West Yorkshire club between 2018 and 2022, during which time he made 137 appearances.
Last summer, the ex-Walsall, Rochdale and Bristol City keeper added the Seasiders to his CV, and became a popular figure both on and off the field at Bloomfield Road.
The likes of Everton’s and England’s Jordan Pickford and former Middlesbrough and Fulham man Mark Schwarzer are also among the 21 names to feature on Bradford’s new England kit alongside O’Donnell.
