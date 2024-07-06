Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s Richard O’Donnell is among a number of players who have received a special shout-out from Bradford City.

The Bantams released their new goalkeeper kit on Friday, with the black strip featuring a nod to the past.

Across the front of the shirt, there is a graffiti effect which includes the names of a number of former shot stoppers who have played at Valley Parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shout-out to O’Donnell can be seen just under the collar, with the 35-year-old having been with the West Yorkshire club between 2018 and 2022, during which time he made 137 appearances.

Last summer, the ex-Walsall, Rochdale and Bristol City keeper added the Seasiders to his CV, and became a popular figure both on and off the field at Bloomfield Road.