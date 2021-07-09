LiveSouthport v Blackpool RECAP: Updates from the Seasiders' first pre-season friendly
Blackpool begin their pre-season preparations ahead of their Championship return with a friendly against non-league side Southport.
Southport v Blackpool LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 16:51
- FT: Southport 0-2 Blackpool
- Seasiders head to Haig Avenue for first pre-season friendly of the summer - 41 days on from Wembley triumph
- Neil Critchley’s men gearing up for club’s Championship return
- Fans to get a first glimpse of seven summer signings
FULL TIME
It finishes 2-0 at Haig Avenue, thanks to goals from Demetri Mitchell and Shayne Lavery.
80 - Save
Daniel Grimshaw saves superbly with his feet to deny a goal back for Southport. Charlie Oliver was the man with the chance.
Bit of a let-off.
78 - Over!
The ball rolls nicely for Josh Bowler at the far post and the winger is in some space, but he can’t control his effort and it rises well over. Should be 3-0.
76 - GOAL BLACKPOOL! (0-2)
It’s a debut goal for Shayne Lavery, as the striker heads home smartly from Josh Bowler’s right-wing cross. The two summer signings combined well there.
71 - On top
Despite being a man down, it’s Pool that are still dictating play. They’re not offering as much of an attacking threat as before though, with Shayne Lavery now having to lead the line on his own.
Sonny Carey, signed from Kings Lynn Town, has just stung the gloves of Mason with a rasping long-range strike.
65 - A man down
Pool are currently playing with a man less. Kevin Stewart has taken his seat in the dugout and appears unable to continue.
The Seasiders have already made 11 changes and it seems they’re not being permitted to bring a player on who featured in the first-half.
63 - Injury blow
Kevin Stewart is forced off with a knock and can’t continue. Pool have already made all 11 changes, so they’re left with a headache...
61 - Great save!
It’s almost a debut goal for Shayne Lavery, but his clever flick is superbly saved by keeper Cameron Mason. The ball nearly rolls into the bottom corner, but it bobbles the wrong side of the post instead.
The chance followed some sterling play from Keshi Anderson over on the left flank. The midfielder has been a real threat since coming on.
59 - Close!
A Blackpool corner falls kindly for James Husband a few yards from goal, but he can’t quite scramble the ball over the line. Instead it’s cleared behind for a second straight corner.
57 - Almost!
A flowing move from left to right involving a number of Pool players eventually ends with a Southport man making an interception. Otherwise that would have been a lovely goal.
54 - Out from the cold
Oliver Sarkic, a man who struggled for game time in his debut season with the Seasiders, is looking bright off the bench, often dropping deep from attack to link up attacks.
Josh Bowler, meanwhile, has just cut in from the right before blazing over.
50 - Attendance
Today’s attendance has just been announced as 1,049. No exact figure on Pool’s away following, but I think it’s fair to say they make up the chunk of today’s crowd.
Either way, it’s just great to see fans back in attendance again.
49 - Southport chance
Pool are opened up too easily at the far post, where one of Southport’s triallists off the bench is allowed the time and space to bring down the ball before seeing his close-range effort well blocked by debutant Daniel Grimshaw.
48 - Just wide
Keshi Anderson has looked lively since coming on and the midfielder, playing out on the left flank, has whistled a dipping effort narrowly wide of the Southport upright. Good effort.