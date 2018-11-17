Southend United 1-2 Blackpool: Terry McPhillips praises Seasiders' 'supreme' effort

Terry McPhillips praised the "supreme efforts" of his Blackpool side in their priceless 2-1 away win at Southend United.

Southend United 1-2 Blackpool: Armand Gnanduillet scores late on to hand Seasiders priceless win



Armand Gnanduillet scored the winner seven minutes from time to hand the Seasiders their fourth straight win and earning the club their first win at Roots Hall since 2--1.

It came after Jason Demetriou had pegged Pool back after Ollie Turton had earlier given McPhillips' men an early lead, his first goal of the season.

“It was an exhilarating game, a close game," the Pool boss said. "We were expecting that. But I thought we shaded it and I thought we had the better chances.

“The stats are even enough but I think we had the chances to kill the game off. Thankfully we scored at the end.

“But it was a great game and the effort of the lads was supreme.

“We can play better. First half we were okay, we got in the lead, but we knew we could play better and we didn’t really. But the effort was always there.

“Great credit to the players, this is the fourth long camel ride we’ve had and we go back now. We’ve done well on those trips, even the Arsenal game, as well as Gillingham and Exeter. Now we can add this to the list, along with Plymouth away.

“I’m just delighted with the three points.”