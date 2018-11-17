Southend United 1-2 Blackpool: Matt Scrafton's player ratings from Roots Hall win

Blackpool marked their return to league action with their fourth straight win with a deserved three points away at Southend United.

Southend United 1-2 Blackpool: Armand Gnanduillet scores late on to hand Seasiders priceless win



Here's how Pool's rated:

Mark Howard - 7

Made a couple of smart stops on his return to the side from a four-game absence. Nothing he could have done about the goal.

Ollie Turton - 7

Bagged his first goal of the season with a close-range finish to put Pool ahead. Supported teammates well down the right flank.

Ben Heneghan - 6

Won all of his headers and cleared away from danger time and time again, but could show more calmess on the ball.

Curtis Tilt - 6

Looked a bit unsettled on the left-hand side of the back three. A little sloppy and shaky in the early stages.

Donervon Daniels - 7

Solid in defence on the right-hand side of the back three and showed some nice, deft touches going forwards.

Marc Bola - 7

Supplied the pinpoint cross for Ollie Turton’s opener. More attacking wing-back role suits his game perfectly.

Jay Spearing - 7

Back from injury and seemed like he had never been away. Picked up loose balls and dictated from midfield.

Callum Guy - 6

Worked hard and pressed well but fairly anonymous until he came off injured on the hour mark.

Nathan Delfouneso - 6

Deployed in a deeper number 10 role but had a fairly quiet game, but did miss a chance to add a third late on.

Joe Dodoo - 6

Looked dangerous and confident in the early stages but faded as the game wore on. Brought off 20 minutes from the end.

Armand Gnanduillet - 7

Won the match with his powerful, pinpoint header seven minutes from time. All-round display was otherwise mixed.

Subs used

Harry Pritchard - 7

For Guy, 59

Provided a fabulous cross for Blackpool’s winning goal, floating a ball in for Armand Gnanduillet to head home.

Michael Nottingham - 7

For Dodoo, 70

Demonstrated his pace and power in the final stages with his marauding, tricky runs down the right flank.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Chris Taylor, John O’Sullivan, Liam Feeney, Mark Cullen

Southend: Oxley, Demetriou, Turner, Moore, Hendrie (Robinson), Bunn, Dieng, Mantom, Kightly (McLaughlin), Yearwood (McCoulsky), Cox

Subs not used: Bishop, Bwomono, Kyprianou, Hyam

Referee: Nick Kinseley

Attendance: 6,882 (241 Blackpool)

Next match: Burton Albion (home, Saturday, November 24, 3pm, SkyBet League One)