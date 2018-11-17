Southend United 1-2 Blackpool: Matt Scrafton's player ratings from Roots Hall win

Blackpool marked their return to league action with their fourth straight win with a deserved three points away at Southend United.
Southend United 1-2 Blackpool: Armand Gnanduillet scores late on to hand Seasiders priceless win
Here's how Pool's rated:
Mark Howard - 7
Made a couple of smart stops on his return to the side from a four-game absence. Nothing he could have done about the goal.
Ollie Turton - 7
Bagged his first goal of the season with a close-range finish to put Pool ahead. Supported teammates well down the right flank.
Ben Heneghan - 6
Won all of his headers and cleared away from danger time and time again, but could show more calmess on the ball.
Curtis Tilt - 6
Looked a bit unsettled on the left-hand side of the back three. A little sloppy and shaky in the early stages.
Donervon Daniels - 7
Solid in defence on the right-hand side of the back three and showed some nice, deft touches going forwards.
Marc Bola - 7
Supplied the pinpoint cross for Ollie Turton’s opener. More attacking wing-back role suits his game perfectly.
Jay Spearing - 7
Back from injury and seemed like he had never been away. Picked up loose balls and dictated from midfield.
Callum Guy - 6
Worked hard and pressed well but fairly anonymous until he came off injured on the hour mark.
Nathan Delfouneso - 6
Deployed in a deeper number 10 role but had a fairly quiet game, but did miss a chance to add a third late on.
Joe Dodoo - 6
Looked dangerous and confident in the early stages but faded as the game wore on. Brought off 20 minutes from the end.
Armand Gnanduillet - 7
Won the match with his powerful, pinpoint header seven minutes from time. All-round display was otherwise mixed.
Subs used
Harry Pritchard - 7
For Guy, 59
Provided a fabulous cross for Blackpool’s winning goal, floating a ball in for Armand Gnanduillet to head home.
Michael Nottingham - 7
For Dodoo, 70
Demonstrated his pace and power in the final stages with his marauding, tricky runs down the right flank.
Subs not used: Myles Boney, Chris Taylor, John O’Sullivan, Liam Feeney, Mark Cullen
Southend: Oxley, Demetriou, Turner, Moore, Hendrie (Robinson), Bunn, Dieng, Mantom, Kightly (McLaughlin), Yearwood (McCoulsky), Cox
Subs not used: Bishop, Bwomono, Kyprianou, Hyam
Referee: Nick Kinseley
Attendance: 6,882 (241 Blackpool)
Next match: Burton Albion (home, Saturday, November 24, 3pm, SkyBet League One)