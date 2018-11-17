Southend United 1-2 Blackpool: Matt Scrafton's player ratings from Roots Hall win

Ollie Turton celebrates putting Blackpool ahead
Ollie Turton celebrates putting Blackpool ahead

Blackpool marked their return to league action with their fourth straight win with a deserved three points away at Southend United.

Southend United 1-2 Blackpool: Armand Gnanduillet scores late on to hand Seasiders priceless win

Here's how Pool's rated:

Mark Howard - 7

Made a couple of smart stops on his return to the side from a four-game absence. Nothing he could have done about the goal.

Ollie Turton - 7

Bagged his first goal of the season with a close-range finish to put Pool ahead. Supported teammates well down the right flank.

Ben Heneghan - 6

Won all of his headers and cleared away from danger time and time again, but could show more calmess on the ball.

Curtis Tilt - 6

Looked a bit unsettled on the left-hand side of the back three. A little sloppy and shaky in the early stages.

Donervon Daniels - 7

Solid in defence on the right-hand side of the back three and showed some nice, deft touches going forwards.

Marc Bola - 7

Supplied the pinpoint cross for Ollie Turton’s opener. More attacking wing-back role suits his game perfectly.

Jay Spearing - 7

Back from injury and seemed like he had never been away. Picked up loose balls and dictated from midfield.

Callum Guy - 6

Worked hard and pressed well but fairly anonymous until he came off injured on the hour mark.

Nathan Delfouneso - 6

Deployed in a deeper number 10 role but had a fairly quiet game, but did miss a chance to add a third late on.

Joe Dodoo - 6

Looked dangerous and confident in the early stages but faded as the game wore on. Brought off 20 minutes from the end.

Armand Gnanduillet - 7

Won the match with his powerful, pinpoint header seven minutes from time. All-round display was otherwise mixed.

Subs used

Harry Pritchard - 7

For Guy, 59

Provided a fabulous cross for Blackpool’s winning goal, floating a ball in for Armand Gnanduillet to head home.

Michael Nottingham - 7

For Dodoo, 70

Demonstrated his pace and power in the final stages with his marauding, tricky runs down the right flank.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Chris Taylor, John O’Sullivan, Liam Feeney, Mark Cullen

Southend: Oxley, Demetriou, Turner, Moore, Hendrie (Robinson), Bunn, Dieng, Mantom, Kightly (McLaughlin), Yearwood (McCoulsky), Cox

Subs not used: Bishop, Bwomono, Kyprianou, Hyam

Referee: Nick Kinseley

Attendance: 6,882 (241 Blackpool)

Next match: Burton Albion (home, Saturday, November 24, 3pm, SkyBet League One)