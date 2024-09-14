Southampton loanee forced off in Blackpool's victory over Exeter City

By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Sep 2024
Blackpool claimed a 2-1 victory over Exeter City in Steve Bruce’s first game in charge - but suffered an injury blow in the second half.

James Husband gave the Seasiders all three points at Bloomfield Road with a late header in stoppage time, just minutes after the visitors’ Edward Francis had cancelled out CJ Hamilton’s first half opener.

One of the standout players in Tangerine was Southampton loanee Dom Ballard, who had a couple of chances to score as he continued his bright start to life on the Fylde Coast.

At the start of the second half, the striker had calls for a penalty waved away by the referee, but the contact in the box ended his afternoon, with the 19-year-old limping off holding his back in a blow for the Seasiders.

“The kid Ballard took a knock so he couldn’t carry on, it was a hefty challenge,” said Blackpool boss Bruce after the match.

“We hope he’s going to be okay, but we’ll know a bit more tomorrow

“It was worrying for him, but we don’t think it’s too serious.”

