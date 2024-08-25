Southampton loanee compared to popular Blackpool figure after first start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dom Ballard marked his first start for Blackpool with a goal in the 4-4 draw with Cambridge United.

The 19-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road on loan from Southampton earlier this month, after previously spending time with Reading last season.

Ballard’s goal at the Abbey Stadium followed a James Husband headed brace and one from Kyle Joseph, before the Seasiders gave away a three-goal lead to share the points with the U’s.

Blackpool interim head coach Richard Keogh was left delighted with the forward’s performance, and is pleased with the way he’s settled in on the Fylde Coast in general.

“Honestly, his character is infectious, he reminds me a little bit of Jerry Yates - which tells you everything you need to know,” he said.

“Before the game, he said: ‘I scored there on my debut, I’m feeling good.’

“When he missed one, he went: ‘Don’t worry, I’ll get one.’

“He loves scoring goals and he loves being hungry. We’ve got some fantastic strikers at this club. He’s been top and he’s fitted in the group amazingly.

“I’ve spoken to Russ Martin about him, and he spoke very highly of him. I’m delighted he’s off the mark and hopefully there’s more to come.”

Keogh made a slight alteration to the system previously used by sacked head coach Neil Critchley.

The recently-retired defender played three attackers up front, with Ballard starting alongside Ashley Fletcher and Joseph.

“I thought they played really well,” Keogh added.

“We wanted them to be in certain positions, but when we got out of the first phase they were allowed to be fluid in there.

“I’m pleased with how they played, they looked a real threat, and that’s all you want to do. I thought we created fantastic chances and we scored four, but we could’ve got way more.

“Kyle (Joseph) was brilliant today I thought, his pressing and his intensity was incredible, and he deserved his goal - he took it so well, going from 100 to zero. I was pleased for him.”